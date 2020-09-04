Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 247.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.76. 85,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,049. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.