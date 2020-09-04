Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

