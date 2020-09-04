Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of WEX worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in WEX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

