Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,047 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $100.79 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

