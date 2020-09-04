Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $3,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. BofA Securities started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

