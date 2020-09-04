Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.44 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.02% of TriCo Bancshares worth $45,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.75 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

