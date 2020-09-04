Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $43.29 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,676 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $43,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.