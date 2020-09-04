Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 193.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of BOX worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 324.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $265,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,131. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 358.25%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

