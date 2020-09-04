Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of TTM Technologies worth $41,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

TTMI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $214,209 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

