Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Nucor worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $46.61 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.