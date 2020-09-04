Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 358.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $137.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.