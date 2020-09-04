Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Robert Half International worth $42,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.