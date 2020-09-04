Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $44,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

