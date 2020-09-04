Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $39,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

