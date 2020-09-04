Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.46. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
