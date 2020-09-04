Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.46. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

