Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.46. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.