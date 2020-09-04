Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.81. Gold Fields shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4,206 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Gold Fields by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gold Fields by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,290.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

