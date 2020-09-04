GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMS. Nomura lifted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.