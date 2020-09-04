Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Allbit, CPDAX and Kyber Network. Gifto has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00201975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.01528443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00182908 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinnest, Bibox, BiteBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, Upbit, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Allbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

