Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ROCK stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

