FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $446,173.38 and $2,797.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000748 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 501,910,885 coins and its circulating supply is 481,152,965 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

