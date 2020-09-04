FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Banco Santander SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 216.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.