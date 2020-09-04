FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.82.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.