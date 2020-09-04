FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $17,161.44 and approximately $19.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00488915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000769 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FUZZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

