Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Stock analysts at Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

