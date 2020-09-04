Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,727,923 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 3,684,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

