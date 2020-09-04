Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,648. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

