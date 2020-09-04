Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.