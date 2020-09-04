Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. 25,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,028. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

