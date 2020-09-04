FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FirstGroup to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.89 ($1.23).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of $500.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.66.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($16,882.27).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.