First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 81.1% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the July 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $44.29.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

