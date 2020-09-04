Financial Survey: Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Newmark Group (OTCMKTS:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Newmark Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.0% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmark Group and Daito Trust Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Newmark Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and Daito Trust Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.22 billion 0.35 $117.31 million $1.62 2.68 Daito Trust Construction $14.34 billion 0.42 $809.38 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group.

Dividends

Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Daito Trust Construction pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Newmark Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmark Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Daito Trust Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 3.98% 37.00% 9.31% Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Daito Trust Construction on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 12, 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 430 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

