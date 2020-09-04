Financial Review: Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. Forestar Group (OTCMKTS:FOR)

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 39.41% 6.39% 2.47% Forestar Group 6.01% 5.67% 2.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 10.91 $1.28 billion $1.20 30.55 Forestar Group $428.30 million 1.99 $33.00 million $0.79 22.47

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group. Forestar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats Forestar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.