Financial Review: Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) vs. Workday (NYSE:WDAY)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 8.09% 25.08% 5.76% Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corelogic and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 8 1 0 2.00 Workday 3 15 16 1 2.43

Corelogic currently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Workday has a consensus target price of $231.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Corelogic.

Risk and Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Corelogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corelogic and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.76 billion 2.99 $49.38 million $2.50 26.55 Workday $3.63 billion 14.45 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -157.04

Corelogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corelogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Corelogic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

