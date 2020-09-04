Financial Review: Boxlight (BOXL) & Its Rivals

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is one of 54 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Boxlight to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boxlight and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million -$9.40 million -2.06 Boxlight Competitors $550.98 million $39.85 million 40.37

Boxlight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% Boxlight Competitors 657.08% -61.49% 5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boxlight and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight Competitors 413 1207 1380 63 2.36

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.81%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight rivals beat Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

