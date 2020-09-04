Financial Analysis: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MicroStrategy and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Temenos.

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.87 $34.35 million $1.22 118.26 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.45% 5.33% 2.97% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Temenos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

