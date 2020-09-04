Financial Analysis: Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 17.92% 15.32% 5.53%

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $139.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.22%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.01 -$80.01 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 14.06 $63.32 million $2.41 82.66

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

