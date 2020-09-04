Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer Sells 13,110 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Facebook stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.29. The company had a trading volume of 636,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

