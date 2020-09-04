Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 48,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

XOM stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

