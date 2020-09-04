Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 48,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
XOM stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
