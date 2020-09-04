Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Short Interest Down 24.9% in August

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,192,300 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 30th total of 5,581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
CRCQQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 368,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,102. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $16.36.
About Extraction Oil & Gas
