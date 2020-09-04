Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk Sells 85,000 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EXR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.