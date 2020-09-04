Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk Sells 85,000 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

