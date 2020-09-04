Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $40,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

