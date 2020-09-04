ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

XONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ExOne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ExOne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ExOne by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 721,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Equities analysts predict that ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

