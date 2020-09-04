ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of ExlService worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 28.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

ExlService stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.