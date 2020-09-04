Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.12. Exagen shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 14,987 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $248,934.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $643,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,580,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,061.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 674.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

