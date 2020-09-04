Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.69 ($30.22).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.13 ($27.21) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

