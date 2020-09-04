Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.
Shares of EPM opened at $2.68 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
