Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of EPM opened at $2.68 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 184.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 134,006 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.