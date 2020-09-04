Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

EPM opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

