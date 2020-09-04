Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
EPM opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.77.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
Further Reading: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.