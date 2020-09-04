EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

EVOP stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 195,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,915 shares of company stock valued at $580,380 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

