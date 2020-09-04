Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 222 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 222 ($2.90) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.63. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

